Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Update

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 230,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,146,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Arch Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ARTH opened at $0.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11. Arch Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

