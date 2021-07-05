Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Short Interest Up 22.0% in June

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,558,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BLPG opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Blue Line Protection Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Blue Line Protection Group shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 6th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 6th.

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides armed protection and transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for businesses engaged in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. It offers asset logistic services comprising armored transportation services; security services, including shipment protection, money escort, security monitoring, asset vaulting, and VIP and dignitary protection; financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; and training services.

