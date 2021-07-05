Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $25.04 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $25,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTR. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $60.84 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.31.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

