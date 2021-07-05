First Manhattan Co. Sells 23,950 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 37.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,950 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in OPKO Health by 129.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.76.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon R. Cohen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $97,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.