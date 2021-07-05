First Manhattan Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 388.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,806,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,636,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,366,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,433,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.97.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $3,642,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,686,687.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,104,253 shares of company stock valued at $300,837,892. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $150.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.64. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

