Dovu (DOV) Price Tops $0.0144

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Dovu has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dovu has a total market cap of $10.19 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dovu coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00054823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.90 or 0.00820391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,808.95 or 0.08145773 BTC.

Dovu Coin Profile

Dovu (DOV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

