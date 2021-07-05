Roche’s (RHHVF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $379.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.86. Roche has a 52 week low of $308.57 and a 52 week high of $388.50.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

