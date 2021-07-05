Roche’s (RHHVF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2021

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $379.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.86. Roche has a 52 week low of $308.57 and a 52 week high of $388.50.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Analyst Recommendations for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.