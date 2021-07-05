DerivaDAO Trading Up 22.5% Over Last 7 Days (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 5th. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $72.15 million and $82,916.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00008018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00045603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00137486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00167729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,631.94 or 1.00430365 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

