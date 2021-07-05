Stifel Financial Corp Buys 125,716 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 988,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,716 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,361,000 after buying an additional 1,103,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $120,432,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 366,856 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after purchasing an additional 252,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

