First Manhattan Co. Increases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 29.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 47.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMN stock opened at $116.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

