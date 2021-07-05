Credit Suisse AG Has $10.36 Million Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 176.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,670,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065,869 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $10,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 33,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 55,741 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 101.96%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at $143,704,344.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 388,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,620,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,624,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,964,814.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,699,159 shares of company stock valued at $11,329,409 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

