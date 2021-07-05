Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,610 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Werner Enterprises worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $44.59 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $49.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.11.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

