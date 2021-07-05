Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 203.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,886 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Quanta Services worth $27,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Shares of PWR opened at $89.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $101.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.80.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

