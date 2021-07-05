Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $37.17 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 418,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,651 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $37,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PM opened at $100.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.61. The company has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

