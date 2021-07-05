CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,532 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of CMC Materials worth $38,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $146.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.16. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $198.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.40.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

