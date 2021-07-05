Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Tops $0.0379

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $1,309.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

