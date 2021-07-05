The Force Protocol Price Hits $0.0238 on Major Exchanges (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00171846 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000860 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000578 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000070 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.