Horizon Investments LLC Has $260,000 Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Atlassian by 19.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Atlassian by 15.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,441,000 after buying an additional 131,630 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in Atlassian by 86.6% in the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after buying an additional 394,732 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 922.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie increased their target price on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.94.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $262.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.85, a PEG ratio of 291.91 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $272.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

