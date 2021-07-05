Horizon Investments LLC Buys Shares of 4,357 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $70.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

