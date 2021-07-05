Horizon Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,851 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.57.

NYSE GPN opened at $193.36 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.80.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

