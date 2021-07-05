Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $137,000 Investment in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,800,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $27,130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $7,133,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $5,869,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 5,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $180,231.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $308,087.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,908,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,420 over the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $32.02 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $49.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

