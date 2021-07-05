APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,491 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $24,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $388.89 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $588.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 134.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of -1.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.50, for a total transaction of $2,490,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211,143 shares in the company, valued at $68,304,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,301 shares of company stock worth $79,750,576. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

