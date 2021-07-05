Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at $511,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 92.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after buying an additional 197,797 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RVLV opened at $72.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $72.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at $246,281.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 17,900 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,387.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,347,956 shares of company stock valued at $73,810,242 in the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RVLV. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

