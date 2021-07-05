FIL Ltd Sells 7,744 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $38,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Public Storage by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $302.72 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $305.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.09.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.20.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

