Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 708,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,671 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Johnson Controls International worth $42,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 387,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,115,000 after acquiring an additional 27,040 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

JCI opened at $69.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $69.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

