Horizon Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,581 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 390.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 122,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,106,000 after purchasing an additional 97,608 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 432,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,000,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,921,000 after acquiring an additional 62,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $196.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $200.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

