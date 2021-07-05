1,404,631 Shares in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,404,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,706,000. FIL Ltd owned 936.42% of Driven Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,615,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $30.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.11. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

