Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $507.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,420 shares of company stock worth $19,295,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

