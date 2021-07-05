Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,208,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,569 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $185,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,349,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,822,000 after purchasing an additional 333,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,343,000 after acquiring an additional 771,844 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,690 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $133,239,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ST. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Shares of ST stock opened at $58.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

