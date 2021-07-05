Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $715,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of DexCom by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $1,161,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $5,391,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in DexCom by 59.4% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 78,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,309,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $303,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,987 shares of company stock worth $26,003,320. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DXCM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $468.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.59.

DXCM opened at $431.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 145.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.