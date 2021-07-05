Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE GBAB opened at $24.58 on Monday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.26.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile
