Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on July 28th

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Alamo Group has raised its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alamo Group has a payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $151.88 on Monday. Alamo Group has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $165.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $352,123.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,955,782.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $75,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at $807,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,463 shares of company stock worth $3,117,253 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

