Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $15.67.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
