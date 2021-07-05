BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of BNY stock opened at $15.14 on Monday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.82.
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
