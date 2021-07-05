BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.