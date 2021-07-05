Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 13,856 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,597,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $194,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,193 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,841,000 after buying an additional 148,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $142.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $142.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

