Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 689,852 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,150,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 689,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.68% of Meritage Homes worth $197,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MTH. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

NYSE:MTH opened at $95.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $938,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.