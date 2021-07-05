The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

