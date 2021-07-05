Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $207.12 Million Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,332,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,251 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.82% of Westlake Chemical worth $207,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 38,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after buying an additional 168,049 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $153,283,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 599,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,140,000 after buying an additional 18,883 shares during the period. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

NYSE:WLK opened at $90.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.46. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.42.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 47.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.