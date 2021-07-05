Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $138,000 in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 5,514.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the first quarter worth $236,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the first quarter worth $1,587,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

Shares of NYSE PTR opened at $49.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87. PetroChina Company Limited has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $51.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.12 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

