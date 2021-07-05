Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

