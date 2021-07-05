Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Matson by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 58,448 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Matson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at $2,877,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

NYSE MATX opened at $63.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.97. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.05 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $313,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,333,216.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $49,807.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at $616,085.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,732 shares of company stock worth $2,115,607. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.