Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 182.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Amarin by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amarin alerts:

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $4.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.68. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

AMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.