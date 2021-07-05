CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.93 Million Stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pretium Resources by 31.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 267,341 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth $1,152,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Pretium Resources by 529.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 57,348 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Pretium Resources by 5.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Pretium Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,918,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,284,000 after buying an additional 131,078 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.54.

PVG stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.78 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

