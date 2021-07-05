CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 6,991 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 601,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,850,000 after buying an additional 59,535 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $35.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.24. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

