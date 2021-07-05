$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.38. ResMed posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $6.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

RMD opened at $250.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.11. ResMed has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $250.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total transaction of $496,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,839,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,651 shares of company stock worth $5,399,470. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $1,132,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in ResMed by 1.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in ResMed by 44.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 43,668 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $5,070,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

