Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 525 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,199,000 after purchasing an additional 193,961 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.23. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.