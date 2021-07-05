Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,083,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,986 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $128,236.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,538.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,995,814 shares of company stock worth $246,878,968.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

NYSE SNAP opened at $68.49 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.40. The stock has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.