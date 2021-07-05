Brokerages Set Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) PT at $17.40

Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKTS. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

AKTS opened at $10.74 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 913.86%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 831,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,402,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.