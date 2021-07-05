Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,957,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,698,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $99.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

